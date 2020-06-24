Oscar De La Hoya congratulates Joshua Franco on MGM Grand triumph

📷 Mikey Williams

Class was in definitely session tonight as Joshua “The Professor” Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas captured the WBA Super Flyweight World Title by defeating Australia’s Andrew “Monster” Moloney (21-1, 14 KOs) via 12-round unanimous decision.

Franco, who scored one knockdown in the eleventh round, won with scores of 115-112, 114-113, and 114-113 inside the Grand Ballroom of the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and live on ESPN.

“I always knew this was possible,” said Joshua Franco. “I knew the hard work would pay off in the end. Thank you to Golden Boy for the support and the opportunity. You were behind me 100% and now you have a new world champ.”

“After the first fourth round, I started to gain momentum and figure him out. The knockdown in the eleventh round was crucial. I needed it. But I slowly started to wear him down. By the end of the fight, I knew I had done enough to win. My coach, Robert Garcia, prepared me well.”

“Tonight, the first world title fight since the COVID-19 pandemic began took place, and a Golden Boy fighter stepped up to the challenge, entered enemy territory and dominated,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Franco’s victory is special for us as he was part of an impressive group of young fighters that we signed back in 2015 as we were rebuilding our stable. Five years later, our mutual hard work has paid off. From debuting on our LA Fight Club series to headlining on national television, Franco has developed into a world champion.”