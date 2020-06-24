Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record safe as 54-0 champ dismisses retirement

📸 Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather has been assured his record is safe after reports a world champion with four more wins had hung up his gloves were dismissed.

Rumors that the World Boxing Council’s minimumweight champion, Thai Wanheng Menayothin (54-0, 18 Ko’s), is retiring from boxing are now unfounded.

This was clarified by ABCO (Asian Boxing Council). They have been in touch with the champion.

“We are pleased to confirm that the current World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Wanheng Meenayothin has not retired from professional boxing.

“The champ will look to make his next defense of his WBC world title in the coming months,” The ABC said in a statement.

Menayothin is a champion who has had a close relationship with the WBC from the beginning of his career.

He won the youth minimum world title in March 2007. Wanheng successfully defending it 8 times.

He won the WBC International title in December 2009. Menayothin made 12 successful defenses.

The moment of his consecration as a minimum champion of the WBC arrived on November 6, 2014, when he conquered the crown.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

The decision means Floyd Mayweather keeps the undefeated record in retirement at 50-0. Menayothin recently signed with Golden Boy Promotions.

It’s unclear whether the fighter remains with Oscar De La Hoya.







MIGUEL BERCHELT

“Volvemos con Punch” launched by Zanfer and TV Azteca will take place this Saturday.

It presents the fight of Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (37-1-0, 33 ko’s) Vs Eleazar “Tronco” Valenzuela (21-13-4, 16 ko’s), in a ten rounder.

WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Berchelt has made six successful defenses of his title.

He will fight for the first time in his career at 135 pounds.

In another match, Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (17-0-0, 16 ko) will face Dante “Crazy” Jardón (32-6-0, 23 ko’s) at lightweight. It’s a youth against experience contest.

Rafael “Divino” Espinoza (14-0-0, 12 ko’s) will face Luis Guzmán (10-14-0, 2 ko’s).

Rubén “Pollito” Aguilar (9-0-0, 7 ko’s) against Emanuel “Danger” Herrera (7-10-0, 1 ko).

