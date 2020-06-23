Jamie Foxx reacts to new and totally ferocious Mike Tyson training video

@miketyson

Mike Tyson has posted yet another insane video clip through his promotion with SmartCups.com, this time bringing a reaction from Hollywood star Jamie Foxx.

It’s no secret that Foxx has been lined up to play Tyson in a movie of his life since the idea was pitched back in 2012.

Foxx, an Oscar winner, and star of ‘Collateral’ and ‘Ray’ – has already displayed his new physique for the part, which is due to begin filming once the coronavirus outbreak is over.

The actor has been hitting the headlines all week, but this time it was the turn of Tyson to take up the column inches.

Tyson posted a ferocious training clip via his social media, one week shy of his 54th birthday.

Foxx reacted with four pumping iron emojis. He wasn’ the only one in awe as UFC fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and motor racer Lewis Hamilton joined in. Plus journalist Piers Morgan.

‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ does indeed fit that title once again. Tyson keeps turning heads as all await news of a possible return to the ring.

Career rival Evander Holyfield is also training hard for a comeback exhibition, leading to everyone putting two and two together and expecting that to amount to a trilogy.

As for Foxx, well his time being Tyson will come soon enough. Speaking via Instagram Live recently, Foxx couldn’t contain his excitement.

“It’s a definitive yes,” he told producer Mark Birnbaum. “Doing biographies is a tough thing.

“Sometimes it takes 20 years to get it done. But we officially got the real ball rolling. I can’t wait to show people what it is.”

Bosslogic, a rising poster art maker working with several studios, mocked up Foxx as Tyson in a stunning graphic.

Fans are champing at the bit to see more of Foxx playing Tyson, but even more so seeing ‘Iron’ Mike back in the ring.

In what capacity that will be is yet to be fully understood.







MIKE TYSON vs EVANDER HOLYFIELD III

The World Boxing Council has already agreed to rank Tyson if he’s making a full return. Although this is highly unlikely.

At 54, Tyson vs Holyfield III over a few rounds for charity is the most plausible scenario as two of the greats prepare to dust off the gloves and do it again.

We can’t wait.