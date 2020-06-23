The jail time that killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012

World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and the reason why Floyd Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did.

Mayweather began the year with every intention of facing his arch-nemesis Pacquiao until events stemming from his private life spiraled out of control.

They culminated with the ‘Money’ man seeing out the summer and halting his career until the spring of 2013.

The American had every intention of arranging a clash with Pacquiao but was forced to call a halt. Instead, Mayweather would battle Miguel Cotto in his one and only bout of 2012.

Back in January, the then-WBO welterweight champion, Pacquiao told Dyan Castillejo of Filipino TV network ABS-CBN that he spoke to rival Mayweather on the phone.

The ball was already rolling on contact. Pacquiao announced the pair would stave off. Just for now, leaving Mayweather free for the Cotto bout.

Pacquiao had already committed Timothy Bradley for June. Both the Congressman and Mayweather were seemingly on board with delaying, possibly until the fall when it suited both parties.

The 33-year-old said: “It went OK. The talk about negotiations proceeds forward.”

When asked if he had spoken directly to Mayweather, Pacquiao replied: “Yes. We said that 50/50 was approved and there’s no problem. (We can fight) anytime.

“It is in your (Mayweather) hands. But we will wait if that’s OK with you.”

By then, Mayweather already knew jail time was on the cards. Upon pleading for a stay of execution of the sentence, Mayweather was allowed to arrange one bout before heading to prison.

Promoter Bob Arum had suggested they could re-negotiate upon Mayweather’s release from prison. To continue the earlier negotiations for the two-belt unification clash everyone wanted to see.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs MIGUEL COTTO

Cotto was already in the pipeline as Floyd Mayweather aimed for a ninth world title on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Surprisingly, and totally against what Pacquiao had said went down, Mayweather took to social media to lambast his rival for not accepting a forty million dollar offer to fight.

“I am fighting Cotto on May 5th because ‘Miss Pacman’ is ducking me,” stated the five-weight world champion, who was ordered to the custody of law enforcement four weeks after his fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao then confirmed the Bradley bout on June 9th. It took place at the same venue. But it was still hoped that both fighters could agree to a November clash. That’s once Mayweather has served his 90-day term of the three months handed down to him by Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa.

The judge had sensationally agreed to Mayweather’s request granted that he fulfills all his counseling duties in regard to the misdemeanors that lead to the original sentence.

Citing how much cash could be generated from a Floyd Mayweather fight if he was allowed to compete, Saragosa gave the green light. Mayweather successfully argued that his event could generate up to $100million dollars for the city.







Beating Cotto in May, the pound for pound king did his time like a man. To the fans’ dismay, he then decided to take a break from the sport.

Pacquiao had lost to Bradley in highly controversial circumstances whilst he was on lockdown and everyone was then forced to wait another 29 months.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay