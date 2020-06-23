FITE TV extend reach to UK and Ireland with NetGem launch

FITE, the premium global platform for sports and entertainment, announced today their launch on Netgem TV, the TV service designed for modern and savvy viewers in the UK and Ireland.

The popular global app, which specializes in live combat sports and special events will be available immediately via Netgem TV’s growing network of ISP operators and enabled Netgem TV devices.

Televised news and entertainment have achieved a heightened role in this worldwide COVID environment, and providing live sports have been challenging for many content providers in this sector.

FITE, which cites the UK as its second largest market, has worked hard to provide its viewers and fans with premium PPV events from the likes of AEW, Top Rank, WWE, and Impact Wrestling in the last few months and recently have ventured into motorsports, movies, and music.

“We’ve been acquiring some amazing exclusive PPV events for our fans,” said Kim Hurwitz, CMO of FITE. “We’ll be expanding our slate even further in July when other popular leagues are ready to return, plus adding brand new sports to the mix. Stay tuned, as they’ll be on Netgem TV.”

Also launching on Netgem TV from the brand is a free linear channel called FITE 24/7 which broadcasts a variety of combat events and specials, interviews and more – always on, always free – with new additions added each week.

“We are very excited to welcome FITE into our catalogue,” said Sylvain Thevenot, Managing Director at Netgem TV. “This new addition, along with previous efforts to provide a diversified content offering for everyone, comes as great news for sports fans, who can find in Netgem TV a wide selection of sports at a very competitive price.”