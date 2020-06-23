Stablemate fights to make sure Anthony Joshua doesn’t face Tyson Fury

📸 Mark Robinson / Mikey Williams

Anthony Joshua should be in no position to be fighting Tyson Fury, according to his former opponent and current WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte.

AJ has been thrust forward into a proposed clash with Fury in 2021, followed by a rematch soon after. This is despite the Londoner having two mandatory challenges lined up.

Both the IBF and WBO have stated their number one contenders must be the next two fights for Joshua. Therefore, Kubrat Pulev must be followed by Oleksandr Usyk.

This hasn’t stopped representatives on both sides of the coin opening talks to agree on a 50-50 deal between the top division title-holders.

As Joshua contemplates having his next two bouts mapped out, the same can be said of Fury. ‘The Gypsy King’ is contracted to battle Deontay Wilder for the third time in his next outing.

This should be followed by Whyte, who is fighting tooth and nail with the WBC to ensure Joshua is unable to leapfrog him in the pecking order.

Despite rumors of legal action, WBN understands Whyte has merely filed a grievance with the WBC in order to make totally sure he gets his shot after Wilder.

Speaking to ‘The AK and Barak Show’ recently, Whyte – a stablemate of Joshua at Matchroom, explained how he feels regarding the situation.

“I ain’t got much to say about that fight because they trying to mess up my position in the game,” Whyte told Sirius XM. “So I ain’t got much to say about that.

“Joshua should be fighting no Fury. Tyson Fury got to fight me is still my mandatory.”

He continued: “The WBC was suspending my mandatory in due course without the proper information. They said they decided to suspend my mandatory and then everything got withdrawn.

“I got cleared and no charges, no nothing (after failed drug test). So I have been done a massive injustice here. Joshua shouldn’t be fighting any Fury.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

On the fact Fury signed on to face Wilder in a trilogy before he gets his chance, Whyte added: “Wilder shouldn’t be getting no step aside money (either). He got his arse handed to him two times.

“Why a third fight? What’s he gonna ds different?

“He ain’t gonna box different. He boxed the same in forty-plus fights. All the fight he’s been behind on the scorecards and he wins by knockout.

“When you fight someone that’s bigger than you and someone that has a boxing brain then you have seen what happens.

“Let’s be honest, Tyson Fury cant punch and splattered Deontay Wilder all over the floor,” concluded ‘The Body Snatcher’.

