Champ retires leaving Floyd Mayweather FIVE wins short of world record

📸 Esther Lin / WBC

Floyd Mayweather no longer holds the record for the most victories without defeat in retirement after Wanheng Menayothing declared his boxing career over.

At 50-0, Mayweather was sitting pretty with his gloves hung up until Menayothin decided to end his stint with Golden Boy Promotions early.

Menayothin, the long-time WBC minimumweight champion, signed a deal with Oscar De La Hoya last year. It was hoped he would finally fight outside his native Thailand in order to fully prove his credentials.

At the time, Wanheng, real name Chayaphon Moonsri, was looking forward to the challenge.

“I am delighted that Golden Boy gives me the opportunity for my name to expand in other countries,” said Menayothin last year.

“I felt excited when I learned that I would fight outside my country. It will be the first time that I will fight in another country.

“Not only will I prove myself but I will make the world know me and recognize me as the best champion in my division. “

This sadly won’t come to pass unless Menayothin has a change of heart once the coronavirus lockdown fully subsides.

The 34-year-old leaves the sport on 54-0, four wins ahead of Mayweather, who retired officially from boxing in 2017.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather would need to launch a comeback at the age of 43 and score five victories in order to topple the new benchmark at 55-0.

That seems an unlikely scenario as Mayweather once again confirmed he intends to remain out of action to concentrate on coaching.

“I’m retired. I’m through with boxing,” Mayweather told Fighthype.com. “It don’t hurt to stay in shape, you know.

“Your body is a temple and you only get one body. I’m just keeping it sharp. Not for boxing but for myself.

“I’m training fighters and just enjoying myself in this pandemic. I’m just staying in shape and helping the young up and coming generation to accomplish what they want to accomplish.

“It’s a bit like a car. You can’t just wash the car and keep the car clean. It’s not all about that outer shell. I’m in the gym just working out and cardio.

“I’m just trying to keep my body looking good on the outside. Also doing some other workouts to help the inner body,” he added.