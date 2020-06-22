Blueprint to defeat Deontay Wilder was around long before Tyson Fury

📸 Mikey Williams

The blueprint to defeat Deontay Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American puncher in February.

That’s the view of current WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

The Briton, who is patiently awaiting the winner of Fury vs Wilder III, explained that the tactics employed in their rematch were identical to his own.

Fury dismantled an out-of-sorts Wilder in seven rounds. Whyte says he planned on doing exactly the same as he outlined the way to beat ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

“As I have always said, anyone who stands up to Wilder and takes the fight to him he will struggle because for one he cant box,” Whyte told The AK and Barak Show on Sirius XM.

“Two, his balance is terrible and his legs are like something I’ve never seen. Evander Holyfield had skinny legs. His legs are skinnier than Evander Holyfield and he was a light heavyweight and moved up to heavyweight.

“I believe all those guys he beat they were beating him. They were all backing him up and pressing him and almost knocked him out at times.

“That was until he landed that one punch. So I believe that anyone that took the fight to him and wasn’t scared of him would have knocked him out.

“That was my plan and Fury did exactly what I wanted to do for years.”

Asked about the mentality of Deontay Wilder going into the fight, Whyte replied: “I have been saying for a long time Deontay Wilder talks a lot of crap.

“I don’t know (where he was, mentally). He just couldn’t believe that he lost.

“You have just got to say listen you were better than me on the night. I got it wrong. There were some problems in camp, you know, just don’t talk rubbish about the costume.

“You make yourself look like an idiot. You got beat up let be right Fury. He took it to you and you got beat up. It wasn’t anything to do with your legs.

“His legs were fine early in the fight. His legs didn’t start to buckle until he got tagged. That’s what happens when you get tagged, your legs buckle,” he concluded.







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Whyte was informed over the weekend that he will certainly get his shot at the green and gold belt after the third installment of Fury-Wilder.

Talk of Fury veering off to battle Anthony Joshua in an undisputed unification has been dismissed thus far by Mauricio Sulaiman.

The WBC President stated Fury-Joshua is mere speculation at the moment despite the pair agreeing on a two-fight 50-50 deal.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay