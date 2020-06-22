Terence Crawford more likely to face Kell Brook than Manny Pacquiao

S.Verbeek / MP8 / Matchroom

Talk has once against surfaced linking welterweight star and two-weight world champion Terence Crawford with a huge fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is keen to make the fight and sees Crawford vs Pacquiao as a massive encounter due to both holding world titles.

But WBN understands that it’s Kell Brook who is in the driving seat to land the Crawford bout ahead of Pacquiao.

Brook traveled to the United States on more than one occasion over the last nine months, bumping into Crawford and throwing his hat into the ring.

At the time, talks were said to be going well until coronavirus then put the brakes on everything.

Even Brook’s big rival and former Crawford opponent Amir Khan told WBN that he believes the fight would be next.

“I didn’t physically see Kell Brook at the fight or after, but I knew he was there,” Khan exclusively told World Boxing News. “I didn’t see him. But anyway, I’m hearing he’s fighting Crawford next.

“I think they just don’t have that many opponents for Crawford. They might just take the Brook fight. I think there’s some truth in that. I believe he could face Crawford next.”

On Crawford’s attempts to become the biggest fight at 147, Khan added: “They want to keep building his name and they want to keep him busy.

“If you think about it, after Brook who else is there? Who is a recognized name that he can fight (on Top Rank / ESPN) this year?

“I mean, Brook has fought some decent names. Brook is probably the only guy out there who has fought decent names and is available.

“He’s been in the ring with some big names like Gennadiy Golovkin. Also, he has no fight lined up. The fact he’s not fighting on June 1st is probably because Crawford wants to fight him.

“I think they’ll just use him as just another big name for Crawford’s record as there’s nobody else available,” he concluded.







MANNY PACQUIAO

Manny Pacquiao is going after Errol Spence Jr. – if you believe the reports coming out of the Philippines. But again, the ‘Pacman’ may be taking a leaf out of Crawford’s book and looking elsewhere.

Mikey or Danny Garcia have both expressed their interest, leaving Crawford and Pacquiao with several options.

At present, those Crawford vs Brook rumblings has been going on for some time. This leaves the Briton in pole position to face Crawford once boxing resumes fully.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay