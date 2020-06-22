EXCLUSIVE: Cecilia Braekhus trainer discusses Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields fights

Abel Sanchez, the trainer of pound for pound queen Cecilia Braekhus, has fired a warning to the likes of Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields.

The respected coach, who oversees a group of top contenders at ‘The Summit’ in Big Bear, cannot wait to see the undisputed Norweigian back in action.

At 36-0 and holding every title at 147 pounds, Braekhus is widely recognized as the number one female fighter on the planet.

Serrano, Taylor, and Shields are hot on the heels of Braekhus. That’s if their respective promoters are to be believed. Sanchez disagrees.

“Cecilia’s record and accomplishments cannot be overlooked,” Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News. “At this time, there is nobody out there that is close.

“It’s a good time for the sport. There are two young lions coming up and making noise (Taylor and Shields) but they have a long way to go.”

As seven-weight champion Serrano may find welterweight a little too far up the food chain at the moment, it’s Ireland’s Taylor and American Shields who are on the Braekhus hitlist.

Once COVID-19 is under control and the sport is fully back on its feet, Sanchez hopes to see ‘The First Lady’ up against both.

“At the moment, we are hoping that Cecilia fights in August,” Sanchez informed WBN “She has been in camp since January. But of course, whatever it takes to be safe and be able to fight.

“I think the Taylor fight is the most attractive. It’s a fight the fans would clamor for. Taylor is a very good fighter, she is fast becoming must-see TV.

“A Cecilia vs Taylor fight would be great for the sport. I think for this era it is the biggest fight out there.

“Laila (Ali) and Christy (Martin) gave us some memorable moments in their time, but Cecilia Braekhus vs Katie Taylor is a big fight.”







CECILIA BRAEKHUS WEIGHT

Braekhus vs Taylor would more than likely take place at a catchweight between 140 and 147 pounds. The Shields fight could certainly prove a little more difficult to agree.

Shields has campaigned as high at super-middle in amassing unprecedented unified crowns in three weight classes. In her latest venture, ‘T-Rex’ went down to 154.

Sanchez believes Shields may be required to go down further if she fully wants a piece of the action against Braekhus.

“Cecilia is a small 147lb champion. She can probably make a lower weight (for Taylor). But Shields would have to come to Cecilia.

“Like the Laila talk, she has no clue of her worth. In the meantime, Cecilia Braekhus will continue to train.

“I am planning some sparring at the beginning of next month. I’m hoping that some sort of definite date can be scheduled,” he added.

