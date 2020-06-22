Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev – UK dinner show could generate $17m

kubratpulev.com / @anthonyfjoshua

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could take place under dinner show condition with elevated prices, according to Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

Firstly, speaking as talks continue to find a way around the current coronavirus social distancing measures, Arum is hoping to find a way to do the show in the UK.

Alongside Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, Arum is looking into ways to have a crowd present for the IBF mandatory encounter.

Something like the recent shows laid on by Hearn in Monaco for the Principality. Ultimately turning Joshua vs Pulev into a black-tie event.

Targeting big-money clients and charging thousands to be in attendance, Joshua vs Pulev may well be the hottest and most lucrative card of the year.

“Eddie told me about the possibility of doing it at the Royal Albert Hall with 1,000 people,” Arum told Sky Sports. “Well-spaced. Also serving a meal and drinks. Getting a gate by making it a prestigious ticket to have.”

The fact only 1,000 would be able to attend with a silver service menu added into the boxing, there’s a potential for a decent heap of cash to be banked.

ANTHONY JOSHUA BIG BUSINESS

AJ is big business in the UK. He has plenty of celebrity friends. Punters who would be more than willing to pay tens of thousands of pounds for the privilege of being there.

As measures continue to be taken in order to keep the fight on British soil, opponent Pulev is working away in a bid to snatch away the titles – even in the UK.

“Kubrat is getting ready for him,” manager Ivalyo Gotsev also told Sky Sports. “The longer it takes, the bigger punishment.

“Kubrat is in beast mode. He is training. He is preparing with one focus, one thing in mind – AJ.







“We’re basically waiting for the UK and London to reopen. To start sports back. Ultimately that’s where this fight is heading. They said it repeatedly.

“I personally don’t think that they ever had any means to do anything, anywhere else.”

Charging £10,000 to a thousand attendees could generate a gate of £10,000,000 for Joshua vs Pulev.

Furthermore, exchange that currency for dollars and almost $17,000,000 would be secured.

