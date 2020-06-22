‘Give this clown (Adrien Broner) his $10 million so I can finish this boy!’

AB / Ian Walton

The need for Adrien Broner to land a ten million payday before he thinks about returning to the ring has one suitor asking for the money to be put up.

Firstly, World Boxing Super Series finalist and arguably the man who should have won the crown, Regis Prograis, is hoping to land a battle with AB this year.

The only ‘problem’ with facing ‘The Problem’ is that Broner won’t get out of bed or put down his ‘full-time rapper’ persona unless he bags an eight-figure paycheck.

That’s some demand from a fighter without a win since 2017 and whose star has fallen considerably over the past twelve months.

None-the-less, it didn’t stop Broner from revealing his demands on social media recently.

“After watching Shakur Stevenson fight yesterday, it made me wanna box again. Den (sic) I thought about the $10,000,000 that Showtime or Al Haymon ain’t called me about yet and I said f— it!”

Broner then followed it up days later by using the same outlet to namedrop Prograis in a profanity-laden rant.

“I’ll beat Regis’ a–. I’ll come out of retirement and f— Regis up. He can’t f— with me. You’ll be saying anything on here. Let me get off here. You’re talkin’ crazy!”

Responses to the potential encounter had been mixed. Some were stating Prograis would get the upper hand.

Prograis has clearly had enough of Broner’s antics and put out his own network S.O.S in order to fight the multi-weight champion.

“Somebody please give this clown his ten million he’s asking for so I can finish this boy!” – said Prograis.

Somebody please give this clown his 10 million he’s asking for so I can finish this boy https://t.co/oe0E5gLyrH — Rougarou (@RPrograis) June 19, 2020

ADRIEN BRONER vs REGIS PROGRAIS

Should clamor for Broner vs Prograis grow legs, the latter would certainly be required to move up to welterweight for his next outing.

A catchweight bout with Maurice Hooker, which was set for April until COVID intervened, now seems to be unlikely to be rekindled.

Furthermore, this leaves Prograis at a loose end. Although Broner has been at one of those since losing to Manny Pacquiao back in January of 2019.

Sadly for Prograis, it’s highly unlikely that anyone would put up that amount of money to see Broner back in action anytime soon.







ADRIEN BRONER RECORD:

FIGHTS: 38

WINS: 33

LOSSES: 4

DRAWS: 1

KO’s: 24