AJ dismissed by WBC, Tyson Fury mandatory after Deontay Wilder trilogy

📸 M. Williams / S. Trapp / M. Robinson

A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been dismissed by World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman as simply ‘speculation’ over the weekend.

As Fury and Joshua continue to talk up a potential meeting in 2021 and a follow-up immediately after, Sulaiman moved to reassure mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Sulaiman says Whyte will be able to push through his shot, as previously promised, once Fury clears up a contracted third fight with Deontay Wilder.

Whyte had launched a grievance against the WBC Rules and Regulations, not legal action as reported in the media, just days prior.

“For the WBC there is a mandatory title defense that the champion has to make,” Sulaiman told Boxing Insider Radio. “The mandatory challenger is the interim champion, Dillian Whyte.

“He has the right to enforce his title shot after the Wilder vs Fury third fight. Fury vs Joshua is just speculation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“They have both come out and said that they have a deal which is very good. But there are many things that must take place before it actually happens.”

Should Wilder gain revenge against Fury, Whyte would then battle the American instead.

TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

Asked if Whyte’s stipulated date of February 2021 for his chance will be extended due to the coronavirus delay, Sulaiman added: “Right now we don’t know when boxing is going to resume for some specific fights, such as the rematch between Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury.

“We don’t know if that fight will happen October, November, December, next year. We cannot control that.

“But for the WBC there is a legal contract that they signed for a third fight (between Fury and Wilder).”







Good news for Whyte, who is coming up to one year as the interim title-holder. Prior to that, Whyte spent over 600 days as the number one WBC contender.

Firstly, Fury vs Wilder III has to take place, most likely in Las Vegas at the new Allegiant Stadium. A few thousand fans may be able to attend.

Alternatively, an even lesser crowd with ticket prices escalated – could witness the bout at the MGM Grand, where the rematch took place last February.

Fury will be aiming for a repeat after taking out Wilder in dominant fashion.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay