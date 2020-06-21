Emanuel Navarrete ready to unify or move up after busy thirteen months

Zanfer

Emanuel Navarrete was the latest world champion to appear on ESPN’s busy schedule as the sport gradually returns from the coronavirus outbreak.

Boxing’s most active world champion keeps on rolling.

Emanuel Navarrete, the WBO junior featherweight world champion, knocked out Uriel Lopez in the sixth round of a featherweight non-title bout Saturday evening from TV Azteca Studios.

It was the sixth victory in thirteen months for Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs). He upset Isaac Dogboe in December 2018 to win his world title.

Lopez (13-14-1, 6 KOs) was game, but no match for Navarrete’s swarming body attack.

Said Emanuel Navarrete: “I have the utmost respect for Uriel Lopez. He put forth a courageous effort. But I was coming to win by knockout.

“I want to unify titles, but if nobody accepts my challenge, I’ll move up to featherweight.”

In other action:

Featherweights: Edwin Palomares (13-3-1, 4 KOs) TKO 5 Carlos Ornelas (25-3, 14 KOs).

Featherweights: Sergio Sanchez (15-1, 9 KOs) KO 2 Gustavo Alan Pina (8-3, 5 KOs).

Flyweights: Ivan Armando Garcia Carrillo (6-0, 3 KOs) UD 6 Roberto Palomares (5-5-1, 1 KO). Scores: 59-55 2x, 59-56.

THURSDAY

The previous Thursday, Gabriel Flores Jr. shined in the first main event of his young career.

The 20-year-old prodigy from Stockton, California, dominated his toughest opponent to date, cruising to a 10-round decision over Honduran veteran Josec Ruiz in the lightweight main event from the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Flores (18-0, 6 KOs) floored Ruiz in the second round prevailed by identical scores of 100-89 in his first scheduled 10-rounder.

Ruiz (21-3-3, 14 KOs) saw his seven-bout winning streak come to an end.

“He was a tough guy, but he was not on my level. Going 10 rounds for the first time in my career was a valuable learning experience,” Flores said. “I see a world title in the next 12 months.

“That’s my goal, but we have to see what’s out there first. I’m training in Vegas now, and the sparring and training out here have helped elevate my game.”







“Cassius” Clay Collard, did it again. Collard (7-2-3, 2 KOs) upset the previously undefeated David Kaminsky (6-1, 3 KOs) via six-round split decision (58-56 Collard 2x and 58-56 Kaminsky) in a super middleweight showdown.

He opened up a cut over Kaminsky’s eye with a punch in the opening round. Collard has upset undefeated prospects in his last three bouts.

“I honestly thought he would hit harder. But once I felt his power, I pressed the action,” Collard said. “I didn’t know if the cut came from a punch or a headbutt at first, but I knew being aggressive would be the key to victory.

“I was nervous when the cards were being read, but I felt I’d done more than enough to earn the decision.”