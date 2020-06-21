Boxing Nutrition: A low carbs diet or No carbs diet?

Boxing Nutrition – What are the benefits of having a low carbohydrate diet as opposed to a no carbohydrate diet?

Firstly, “No carb” diets are not sustainable. They are specifically designed for medically-based issues metabolic and/or immune issues.

They should not be used unless medically supervised to ensure the management of any adverse side effects.

“Low carb” diets have a higher percentage of fat/protein compared to carbohydrates.

The general rule for fat and protein efficient dietary protocols are 25% carbohydrate 25% fat and 50 % protein.

BOXING NUTRITION

The low carb protocols are certainly effective for most of the population approx. 70% of dieters do well with fat and protein patterns as most of the population are fat/protein efficient and insulin-sensitive – in some respect.

Other nutrition protocols are either the Mediterranean, a balance of fat protein and carbohydrate, or high carbohydrate like vegetarian or vegan protocols.

By Dr. Phillip Goglia







FLORES IN THE BUBBLE

Californian super featherweight Gabriel Flores Jr. remains unbeaten, by defeating durable Honduran Josec Ruiz by unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on a card presented by Top Rank and broadcast on ESPN.

Flores Jr. dominated the fight from start to finish. This reflected in his unmatched performance on the scores of the 3 judges who scored it 100-89.

With this victory, Flores Jr. improves his record to 18-0, with six knockouts. Ruiz is now 21-3-3, with 14 knockouts.

In other results, Clay Collard (6-3-3, 2 knockouts) won by a six-round split decision over previously undefeated prospect David Kaminsky (now 6-1, 3 knockouts).

In an undefeated bantamweight clash, Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (8-0-1, 4 knockouts) scored a TKO win in two rounds. He beat Adrian “Sharky” Servin (9-1-1, 3 knockouts).

Superlight Víctor Rodríguez (3-0, 1 knockout) defeated Justin Horsley (0-2, 0 knockouts). Cards read 40-36 on all three.

Furthermore, super featherweight Frevian Gonzalez (3-0, 1 knockout) edged Jose Martinez (2-1, 1 knockout).