Supreme Boxing join forces with Thompson Boxing for 3,2,1 PPV show

The time has finally arrived! Supreme Boxing is proud to announce their partnership with Thompson Boxing as they present 3-2-1 Boxing !

An explosive 3-fight PPV event on July 26, 2020 at 4:30pm PT priced $6.50 US / $3.50 Latin America LIVE!

Log on to thompsonboxing.com for a special voucher, especially for SUPREME BOXING followers/subscribers, which will work from June 19 to June 24 at 9:00 a.m. PT. The voucher will give you 10% off for registering and buying the PPV in advance.

VOUCHER CODE: 321SUPREMEBOXING

It is important for Supreme Boxing to help keep this sport alive through these times of uncertainty and change in our world. Together we can bring Boxing back to the fans to keep the fighters active and keep Boxing alive and well. Let’s do it Boxing Family!