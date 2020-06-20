EXCLUSIVE: Ex-trainer reveals pro and cons for GGG vs Manny Pacquiao

Ed Mulholland / Chris Farina

Former Gennadiy Golovkin trainer Abel Sanchez, the man who took the Kazakh puncher to the top of the sport, has discussed a possible fight with Manny Pacquiao.

‘GGG’ was named by the long-time coach of Pacquiao, Freddie Roach, as a potential opponent in what has since been labeled a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Despite this fact, interest has spiked in a possible battle between the pair of legends at a compromised weight of 154 pounds.

Sanchez confirmed to WBN in the past that Golovkin could make super-welterweight if he pushed himself hard. That task may have become far more difficult, though, as Golovkin approaches his forties.

None-the-less, WBN put it to Sanchez, who outlined the pros and cons of Golovkin if he ever tried to boil down to face Pacquiao.

“Manny Pacquiao is at the point where he really does not need any of the young champions, so that is a big step,” Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I think it would be difficult to make the weight comfortably. And if there is a rehydration limit, that makes it more difficult for Golovkin.

“Having to drain himself to make 154. Plus being drained and sluggish because of weight loss, could that be a problem and with Manny’s hand speed?

“Manny Pacquiao is a small fighter. I believe he started as a flyweight, so the size difference would make a difference. I see Manny having his moments early in the fight, but Gennadiy Golovkin is no Margarito. Golovkin will hurt Manny.”







MANNY PACQUIAO

Asked what he thought of Pacquiao’s latest victory over Keith Thurman back in July 2019, Sanchez replied: “I think Thurman has not developed or done what was expected of him.

“Manny, even at his advanced age, is still a very good fighter. His hand speed and experience will be a problem for most welterweights in the world.”

Splitting in 2019, the situation between Sanchez and Golovkin ended on a rather sour note. The pair won several titles together and worked in tandem as The Summit Gym perfectly until they parted company.

Many saw it as a match made in heaven. Golovkin has since linked up with Johnathon Banks, regaining the unified world middleweight crown last October.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay