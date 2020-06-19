Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin ‘will never happen in this lifetime!’

@gggboxing

A potential bout between Manny Pacquiao and Gennadiy Golovkin has categorically been ruled out after speculation mounted over the clash.

Pacquiao was mentioned by trainer Freddie Roach in a quote which was taken out of context, according to MP8 Head and advisor Sean Gibbons.

Gibbons responded directly to the WBN story on the potential super-welterweight encounter, which Pacquiao fitness coach Justin Fortune described as ‘silly’.

“I didn’t know if Freddie was joking. It’s a 147-pounder against a full-fledged middleweight. I mean, it’s not like an ordinary man away. Golovkin is a good, best at middleweight. So, I don’t know. I doubt it,” Fortune told The Manila Times.

“I will recommend against it. It’s a 147-pounder against, like I said, a full-fledged middleweight. And you know that Manny is very fast and punches very, very hard.

“But I think Golovkin punches very, very hard, too. If I was a middleweight, I wouldn’t go fighting a heavyweight, that would be silly.”

Adding his input, Gibbons said the fight was completely out of the question.

“Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin is never going to happen in this lifetime. Freddie’s quote was taken out of context,” clarified Pacquiao’s right-hand man.

The outcome of the rumors may come as a relief for Pacquiao fans as Golovkin is one of the most feared punchers in the world.







MANNY PACQUIAO at 154 POSSIBLE

‘GGG’ has stated in the past that he would come down in weight for Mayweather and that he can make 154 – at a push.

Back in 2016, Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News: “Although I have not heard any rumors lately, if Mayweather comes out of retirement ‘GGG’ would be happy to take that fight.

“It’s a massive fight and a one of significance, so yes ‘GGG’ would go down to 154 for Mayweather.

“The only thing is, Mayweather has a brilliant way of keeping himself out there. So nobody ever knows whether these rumors are true,” he added.

