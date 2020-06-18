Dillian Whyte talks dropping Tyson Fury, breaks down Anthony Joshua fight

📸 Esther Lin / Amanda Westcott

WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte has given a scathing assessment of Tyson Fury whilst discussing a possible fight for the ‘Gypsy King’ against Anthony Joshua.

Whyte is waiting for his shot at Fury’s title after launching a grievance against the WBC in order to get his shot sooner.

WBN has been informed ‘The Body Snatcher’ has not launched legal action against the WBC, as some reports are stating. Whyte has just made a firm inquiry regarding how the rules and regulations should be maintained.

This is due to the fact the 32-year-old has been mandatory for almost a year and is no closer to his chance.

Asked by ‘The AK and Barak Show’ during a recent interview who he wants to win any Fury vs Joshua fight, Whyte was non-plussed.

“I’m not rooting for none if those suckers. Fury has been talking rubbish for a long time. I was told Fury was the one who said he is gonna do this to me and do that to me,” Whyte told Sirius XM.

“It’s a hard fight because there is a case for both of them. Furys showed aggression and punch power is his last fight (vs Deontay Wilder). Joshua showing technical and boxing movement in his last fight (vs Andy Ruiz).

“So at one stage you be like Fury will outbox him and then another stage you would be like Joshua will knock him out.

“It’s hard because they are both showing things that they never showed before. It makes it hard to say this guy or that guy is going to win. But I think Fury will be the biggest guy Joshua ever fought.”

WHYTE DROPPING TYSON FURY

Asked about saying he dropped Fury in sparring, Whyte added: “Yeah, well he starting saying stuff about me so I said come on you know what happened in the gym.

“You know what went down. I never went out and said anything he did. But Fury is a very (two-sided) guy. Like sometimes he says something and you think the dudes cool and I ain’t got a beef with him then. The next minute he starts talking a load of rubbish.

“You’re like, ‘Are we cool, are we beefing or are you talking sense. What’s going on?”







At present, Whyte is scheduled to face Fury for the green and gold belt by February 2021. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this date will certainly be pushed back.

All things #Boxing on @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156: The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-3p ET; At the Fights w @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET