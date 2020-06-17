Pound-For-Pound Boxing Gym stars head to Bay Area for sparring

The Pound-For-Pound Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, who has three elite boxers making waves in the professional ranks, twin sensations Angel “AK-47” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs) and Chavez “The Beast” Barrientes (2-0, 2 KOs), as well as their stablemate Demler “DJ War Machine” Zamora III (3-0, 2 KOs), have traveled to the Bay Area to get elite level sparring with top tier fighters in Eros Correa (10-0, 8 KOs), Oscar Escandon (26-5, 18 KOs), and Justin Cardona (4-0, 2 KOs), as well as many other top fighters.

“This is needed to see where we are at,” said super bantamweight Angel Barrientes. “We’re all trying our hardest to become the best fighters we can be, and going to different places to spar the best, is a great way to find out where you sit amongst the best in the world. I’m looking forward to sparring new guys.”

Amongst one of their many stops, the three young fighters will be visiting Ruben “Mad Dog” Guerrero’s boxing gym in Gilroy, California, as the legendary trainer will open his doors to the young fighters and their team.

“I am excited to work with such high-level people,” said super bantamweight Chavez Barrientes. “We have been working hard in Vegas, and now to get new looks along with seeing how others train will be a great change in our training camp.”

Zamora, the youngest of the three fighters who just turned 17-years-old is very excited about this summer sparring trip.

“We all want to be the best and in order to be the best you have to travel to learn,” said the dynamic featherweight Zamora III. “I am eager to be in a new climate, be in gyms I am unfamiliar with, and find out where I am at as a fighter.”

These three fighters are just 17-years-old, and will be sparring the very best the Bay Area has to offer this week.