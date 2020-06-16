Ryan Garcia ‘most lucrative deal’ turns sour, Oscar De La Hoya speaks out

📸 Amanda Westcott

Nine months ago, Golden Boy prospect Ryan Garcia announced to the world he’d signed a huge contract to stay with Oscar De La Hoya.

At the time, it came on the back of weeks of speculation Garcia and Golden Boy Promotions may part ways.

Garcia was seemingly unhappy at the terms of his own deal and that of treatment received by training partner Canelo Alvarez.

As reports linked both to pastures new, Golden Boy managed to keep the pair happy enough to stay put.

Back in September, Garcia said: “Just signed one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the History of the sport. Thank you to my team and (Oscar and Eric).

“Actions speak louder than words. I’m here today to show everybody that I consider Golden Boy my family. That we’re going to be in this together as I fulfill my dreams.

“Just like I have all the capabilities to become a big star, Golden Boy has all the tools to get me there. But I just want to tell all of our fans: Enjoy the ride!” said Garcia.

Fast forward just a few months and a coronavirus outbreak, and Garcia was told to accept a lower purse of around $200,000 for his next bout.

Golden Boy had a date lined up for July 4th without fans present. The 21-year-old flat-out rejected it.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

This led to a response from Oscar De La Hoya.

Due to Team Ryan Garcia’s decision not to accept a July 4th bout, we will now return in late July with the future of boxing Vergil Ortiz. More exciting details to follow,” he stated.

HATER TWEET

Garica wasted no time in hammering back, in a now-deleted tweet on Monday.

‘King Ry’ said: “You do realize you’re supposed to be my promoter, not hater right?”







There are definitely difficulties between fighter and promoter, certainly for all to see. If they can be fully ironed out remains to be seen.

Plenty of suitors would love to take Garcia into their own stable should that animosity become untenable in the future.

Matchroom Boxing USA and Premier Boxing Champions would be leading the charge if that was the case.