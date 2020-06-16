Bahrain Government release statement, KHK cut ties to Tyson Fury advisor

Bahrain-based KHK Sports have released a statement through the country’s Government Office confirming ties have been cut to a representative of Tyson Fury.

Daniel Kinahan was appointed one month ago as a special advisor to KHK but has since been linked to illegal activity, according to several Irish Politicians.

Kinahan has never been prosecuted for any offenses.

But the Irish Government, through MP Neale Richmond, wrote to all companies with ties to Fury and Kinahan ahead of a potential match-up with Anthony Joshua.

Richmond said in part: “I would relish the opportunity to watch Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua. I am sure it will be a much sought after broadcast.

“However, I feel it is your duty as a broadcaster if you do aspire to broadcast this proposed fight, to truly familiarise yourself with the actions of Daniel Kinahan.

“Are you comfortable with your company being associated with such an individual?”

Sky Sports and BT Sport both reacted by distancing themselves from any fight that involved Fury’s advisor.

BT’s reaction was swift.

“BT Sport is not currently involved in the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua negotiations.

“Our broadcast agreement for the fights of Tyson Fury is exclusive with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. We have had no dealings with MTK or any of their representatives for this fight.

“BT reviews all sports rights and broadcast deals with the appropriate levels of responsibility and scrutiny before deciding on a course of action.

“We cannot comment further on a potential fight. Which to the best of our knowledge is not confirmed. And which has not been offered to us.”

Sky added: “Sky Sports has an exclusive contract with Matchroom Sports and with Anthony Joshua.

“We have not been involved in negotiations for a possible Joshua v Fury fight. All our broadcast deals are subject to careful consideration.”





KHK SPORTS & TYSON FURY ADVISOR

KHK outlined that their future lies without Kinahan on board.

They stated: “KHK Sports is a global sports media property dedicated to the development of sports from the grass-roots level,” in the official statement.

“KHK Sports confirms that is has discontinued engagement with Daniel Kinahan. He is no longer an advisor to KHK Sports.

“KHK Sports is known for its contribution to the sports industry. It is renowned and well-respected for its integrity and deep-rooted principles in the sports industry.”

Fury has been criticized in some quarters for making his involvement public by thanking his advisor in a recent post on social media.

What happens next is anyone’s guess.