Hannah Robinson to combine Masters degree with GB Olympic dream

📷 GB Boxing

GB Boxing’s Hannah Robinson is to combine her Olympic dreams and work with the NHS with University after securing a place to study for a Masters in Nutrition for Sport and Exercise at Sheffield Hallam University from September.

The 26-year-old from Darlington has been a member of the GB Boxing squad since 2018 and is part of the Women’s Develop Programme (WDP).

She is one of two boxers from the GB Boxing squad that will be starting University in September and will be joined at Sheffield Hallam by Lewis Richardson from the men’s Podium squad who is starting a Masters in Sports Business Management.

The pair will be undertaking their studies with the backing of GB Boxing and have received assistance from its Performance Lifestyle Advisor, James Hooper, who works with the boxers in the squad to help them pursue educational and personal development opportunities.

Robinson said: “My goal is to go the Olympics but I am still keen to continue my education to make sure I have the best possible career options for when I have finished boxing.

“I chose to study Nutrition for sport and exercise because I am passionate about food and would like to learn more about how it has an impact on sports performance and general health.

“GB boxing has been very supportive and the advice from Performance Lifestyle Advisor has been a big help. James has spoken to me a lot about how to balance boxing and education and helped me look into the funding opportunities that are available to me.

“I think that studying will help me with my sport. Having something that interests me outside of training will allow me to switch off whilst doing something productive.”

Hooper added: “There is a lot of evidence to suggest that having interests outside of sport can have performance benefits for athletes so we try to encourage all of the boxers in the squad to pursue other interests or secure qualifications that will benefit them when the time comes to transition out of sport.

“A big part of the ethos at GB Boxing is that everyone should benefit as a person from being part of the world class programme, regardless of what they achieve as a boxer.”

Away from boxing, Hannah currently works as a clerical receptionist in the NHS and aims to combine this with her training and studies.

She explained: ““It will be a challenge to balance everything but I really enjoy my work with the NHS. They have been really understanding and flexible when it comes to my boxing and am sure they will continue to support me with my studies as well.”

He work with the NHS has also given her an insight into the impact of the coronavirus situation.

She added: “The coronavirus has changed everything at work. It is a very concerning time, but I feel proud to be part of the NHS team and think that everyone is doing a fantastic job.”