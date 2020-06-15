Carl Froch takes a big dump on the career of Hall of Famer Joe Calzaghe

Sky Sports

Carl Froch has caused yet another stir as the former world champion chucked a whole load of cow dung on the glittering career of Joe Calzaghe.

The retired Nottingham fighter, who is notorious for his outbursts on rivals, has been at it again with the talented Welshman.

Calzaghe ended his career of 46-0. He is widely regarded as the best British boxer of his generation.

Defeating Chris Eubank, Bernard Hopkins, Mikkel Kessler, Jeff Lacy, and Roy Jones Jr. during a stellar ring stint, Calzaghe won a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

Despite these facts, ‘The Cobra’ is largely unimpressed. Froch decided to smear those achievements with a steaming pile of doubt as he picked apart each top opponent.

“(Joe Calzaghe) won the WBO belt on an undercard of a Prince Naseem Hamed fight in Sheffield,” Froch told Sky Sports. “He fought an old, faded Chris Eubank, who was weight drained.

“He won the WBO title and then he defended it for 10 years against, I don’t even know. I can’t remember the names of the guys he fought for 10 years. But he’s unbeaten in 46 fights, a Hall of Famer.”

The three-time world champion continued: “You can’t argue with his record. But he had 10 years of mediocrity, defending that title.

“Probably his best win was against an injured Kessler. Many say (it was) Jeff Lacy. Let’s be honest, Jeff Lacy was a hype job.

“The Hopkins win was so close and so debatable. I think it was a 55-45 split in Hopkins’ favor on the night by all the top Americans (on press row). Very, very close.”







JOE CALZAGHE CAREER

Froch and Calzaghe spent almost their entire careers side-by-side without ever meeting in the ring. Many Brits believe it’s a travesty they never fought.

According to Froch, Calzaghe fought the best at the right time. And he should have lost at least once during his 46 bouts.

It’s safe to say the pair may never be friends. Furthermore, Froch and Calzaghe would possibly never agree on how their respective careers went down.