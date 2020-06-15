Banner Promotions ink undefeated featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti

Banner Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti to a promotional contract.

“I am very excited to add Giovanni to our growing roster. He was brought to me by a friend of mine named Sam DiTusa. I have watched him fight and he is a very good prospect who already has some quality wins. I feel that his best fights are ahead of him, and he will be a real player in the featherweight division,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“I am very excited to start the next chapter of my career,” said Mioletti. “I want to be a world champion, and Banner Promotions can get me to that step,” said Mioletti.

Said co-manager/co-trainer, Sam DiTusa, “I have known Artie Pelullo for 15 years. I have total confidence in him, and when I knew it was time for Giovanni to take the next step up, I know Artie and Banner Promotions is the team that will get him there. Artie makes it easy for managers to do their job and, he has the right vision to get Giovanni to the top.”

Mioletti, 25 years-old of Chicago has a record of 18-0 with seven knockouts.

Mioletti began boxing at the age of 16 after he caught the boxing bug when he watched the Manny Pacquiao – Miguel Cotto fight at a friends house.

“That fight piqued my interest in the sport, and I began reading up and watching Pacquiao and Muhammad Ali fights.”

Giovanni began his amateur career with a 10-second knockout. That fight was the beginning of a amateur tenure that saw him go 60-5, and he captured the 2013 Chicago Golden Gloves. Mioletti, then moved to Mexico, where he continued boxing and won the Leon Championships,and was a state champion in Guanajuato. He later won a Bronze Medal in the Mexican Olympic Trials.

Miloetti turned professional on April 22, 2016 with a 2nd round stoppage over DeShawn DuBose.

To say Mioletti has been matched tough is an understatement. He has defeated seven undefeated opponents in Gavino Guan (4-0), William Hernandez (3-0), Roberto Meza (8-0), Ray Lampkin (11-0), Elijah Price (8-0), & Headley Scott (11-0).

The 7th undefeated foe to fall was Luis Porozo (14-0) as Mioletti won a 10-round unanimous decision on July 12, 2019 in a bout that was shown on ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME.

Mioletti also has victories over distinguished veterans Tyrone Harris and Antonio Escalante.

In his last bout, Mioletti won a decision over Joshuah Hernandez on October 12, 2019 in Chicago.

Mioletti, whose father is Mexican, and mother is Italian is the middle of three children (older brother and younger sister). In his spare time, Giovanni considers himself a movie buff who says Raging Bull as a favorite film.

Mioletti is co-managed and co-trained by John Nocita.