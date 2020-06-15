Can Anthony Joshua be enticed back to USA for Tyson Fury unification?

As World Boxing News revealed first last week, the boxing capital of the world is now favorite to host an all-UK clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Firstly, the newly-built 72,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, has emerged as a top target to stage the bout.

Fury is keen on securing his position as the new darling of fighting on the famous strip. The 30-year-old may now want to entice Joshua over to what he considers his territory.

Rumors of a Middle Eastern venture for the undisputed unification have died down in recent weeks. This leaves Nevada as a solid choice.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is already looking into the possibility of Fury vs Joshua on US soil and attempting to crush the potential numbers.

Last February, Fury dominated Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC crown. He secured almost 1.2 million Pay-Per-View buys for his trouble.

This is a sign that facing Joshua on US soil with all the heavyweight marbles on the line could be a massive success. The only problem would be AJ heading back across the Atlantic.

Would the Londoner be happy going back to a place where he suffered his only defeat in devastating fashion? – Especially when Fury counts that city as his home turf? – It could be unlikely.

Andy Ruiz pulverized Joshua in New York despite a mass of publicity for the Briton’s United States debut. Joshua then switched the rematch to Saudi Arabia in order to gain revenge.

The USA remains a debatable venue for Joshua at the moment. But promoter Eddie Hearn has all but ruled out any UK arena for the fight.







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA in VEGAS

Despite British fans clamoring for Wembley to host, even with inflated ticket prices, it seems the English National Stadium is currently not in the running.

A good alternative for the Brits would be Vegas as thousands would descend on the desert to witness history being made. Never have two British fighters headlined together in Las Vegas. It would be an unprecedented move.

‘The Gypsy King’ certainly wouldn’t take much persuading. Whether the same could be said about Anthony Joshua remains to be seen.

