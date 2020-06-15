Flood of UK cash waged on Anthony Joshua at odds against vs Tyson Fury

JD Sports

The odds on a victory for Anthony Joshua over Tyson Fury have been squeezed in after significant activity in the market since a news spike.

Fury vs Joshua hit the headlines all over the world late last week when confirmation came of a 50-50 split deal over two bouts.

Tyson Fury has been installed as the early favorite to beat Anthony Joshua. Although a flutter of bets was placed on AJ when the ‘agreement’ was made public last week.

The Gypsy King is priced as an odds-on shot at 4/7, although Fury has drifted slightly from being 1/2 across the Oddschecker grids.

On the other side of the ring, Joshua enters his first fight where he won’t be the favorite, currently best price 7/4 with Betfred.

Bookies have, however, cut odds into as short as 13/8 that Joshua finds a way to win.

In the 24 hours after the saga was confirmed, around 71% of all bets in the market have backed AJ to emerge from the fight victorious.

That’s in stark comparison to the bet history on the fight. Fury has been favored by 61% of all bets since the market opened.

Joshua has accrued 36% of bets, with the remaining 3% of bets backing the draw.

Reports suggest the heavyweight pair have agreed on a two-fight deal. Eddie Hearn, as usual, has been talking to the media.







Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson aired his views on what has transpired. He said: “While AJ certainly has a puncher’s chance, all logic points towards Tyson Fury defeating his compatriot.

“If he does it, Fury becomes the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

“The Gypsy King re-established his elite credentials in February. He knocked out WBC champion Deontay Wilder in seven rounds.

“A similarly polished performance against Anthony Joshua will surely prove too much for Eddie Hearn’s man.”

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua:

Tyson Fury – 4/7

Anthony Joshua – 7/4