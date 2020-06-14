How can Tyson Fury trump Floyd Mayweather, make a thousand BILLION?

Mojahed Fudailat

Following Frank Warren and Tyson Fury claims that trillion-dollar earnings were possible, WBN decided to look at how the heavyweight champion could trump Floyd Mayweather.

Earning a THOUSAND BILLION dollars is no mean feat, especially after Mayweather could only amass just over one billion through his entire career.

Taking home a thousand times more than that seems a hell of a long shot – even for the likable ‘Gypsy King’.

Over the past year, Fury has enjoyed his most lucrative year. The Briton took home a whopping $57 million, according to Forbes.

But this is still nowhere near what Mayweather earned in his best year. In 2015, Mayweather took home $300 million in 2015 and $285 million in 2018.

Wins over Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor made for the bulk of those earnings in just two fights.

So how can Fury get anywhere near those figures? – WBN investigates.

Maximizing Fury’s profits over the next ten years would be a near-impossible task. But let us say Fury does fight Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Those contests could net the 30-year-old around $150 million, at the very top end. $50 million for Wilder in the USA and $100 million for Joshua. AJ taking place in the Middle East to boost his payday.

That’s $150 million for the first and probably the top year possible for Fury at this point in time.

To get anywhere near a trillion (one thousand billion), Fury would have to earn 100 billion a year for the next decade.

Those numbers certainly don’t add up, but this hasn’t stopped Fury being as confident as ever he could reach that figure.

“If any promoter out there can make it happen it’s the magic man. Frank brought me back from the absolute depths,” Fury told The Lockdown Lowdown.

“He told me what he was going to do and he delivered. For that, he has to be a magician.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER – KING OF PPV

In a nutshell, it’s massively impossible for Tyson Fury to even beat Floyd Mayweather’s original 1.15 billion earnings. Fury would have to fight Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder twice a year for the next ten years. Either that or hope another big name enters the fray soon.

A trillion sounds nice, but in reality, it’s a thousand billion. We all know how hard it was for Mayweather to earn his ten-figure haul.

Floyd Mayweather needed every ounce of effort in the United States Pay-Per-View market to do what he did. This is something Fury doesn’t have.

UK PPV is far different from that of the US and means Fury would have to rely on outside investment to even surpass a billion.

To earn a trillion – or even small percentage of that – it may take a pot of Middle Eastern gold to intervene.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay