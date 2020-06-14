Manny Pacquiao tipped to be the first pro boxer to become a President

Stephanie Trapp

Legend Manny Pacquiao will become the first professional boxer-turned President, according to former promoter and Hall of Famer, Bob Arum.

Despite Senator Pacquiao denying Arum’s claim that the Filipino told him he’d run for the role in 2022, that didn’t stop the Top Rank boss from laying further praise.

“I did a Zoom telephone call with him, ‘Bob, I’m gonna run in 2022 and, when I win, I want you there at my inauguration,” Arum initially told the WBC last week.

This led Pacquiao to respond.

“As far as I know, We never talked about politics,” Pacquiao told The Manila Times. “The last time we talked on zoom, Bob discussed possible fight schedules but never about politics.

“Our discussion was all about boxing,” he added.

Arum was then contacted by the same media source to clarify what happened between them. He said apologetically: “Well again, again I shouldn’t (have) said anything.

“I mean, you know, again that was what it seemed like he was implying. But I shouldn’t have said anything. I apologized for that.

“When he decides to run, he will make an announcement. It shouldn’t be me talking about it.

PRESIDENT MANNY PACQUIAO

“I spoke out of term. He said things that led me to believe that’s what he was indicating. He didn’t say the words, so I shouldn’t have said anything, it was my fault.”

The 88-year-old concluded: “I wish all the best for Manny. He is a terrific person and he will be a great leader of the country.

“To produce a president, that would certainly be a great legacy. He is going to be a great president, and that’s all I have to say.

“The first president I think we’ll get, as a fighter, is Manny Pacquiao.”







After spells as Congressman and now Senator, the next logical step seems to be that of the Presidency for the 41-year-old.

But as of today, Pacquiao is still a fine boxer and a current world champion at welterweight.

There may well still be at least two more fights on the horizon before the inevitable happens in two years’ time.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.