Boxing Nutrition: What carbohydrates are good to eat?

Carbohydrates fall initially into two primary categories: multi-ingredient or single ingredient complex and simple carbohydrates:

Bread breads muffins bagels are yeast mold gluten bound …. They are inflammatory foods and can reduce metabolic efficiency … and stimulate food sensitivities like digestive gas bloating slow digestion … even many of the “whole wheat grain” breads are colored to look darker or healthier and the fiber used in them are insoluble fibers … the cheaper the better for the cereal companies.

Avoid these inflammatory food choices … no food consumed that contains: yeast – mold – gluten – dairy – refined sugar – no breads, muffins, bagels, whole wheat breads… nothing that is considered a multi-ingredient starch.

Foods used daily should be one ingredient starches like potato, rice, yam, sweet potato, and oatmeal. Focus on one ingredient starches like potatoes – rice – yams – sweet potatoes – oatmeal – oat flakes – fruits and vegetables.

One ingredient starches / carbs are your friends … multi ingredient carbs … are not.