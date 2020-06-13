Sky Sports silent as BT Sport react to Irish MP’s Fury vs Joshua warning

Sky Sports are yet to react to a letter sent by Irish MP Neale Richmond urging the network to look into the involvement of Tyson Fury’s advisor in a potential Anthony Joshua fight.

Richmond wrote to both Sky and BT Sport this week in a desperate plea. The pair are the UK broadcasters set to gain rights to an undisputed clash.

Part of it stated: “I would relish the opportunity to watch Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua. I am sure it will be a much sought after broadcast.

“However, I feel it is your duty as a broadcaster if you do aspire to broadcast this proposed fight, to truly familiarise yourself with the actions of Daniel Kinahan.

“Are you comfortable with your company being associated with such an individual?”

Kinahan, thanked by Fury for his role in securing a 50-50 deal, has been accused of being involved in an organized crime ring.

There are now growing concerns in the boxing world about dealings with a man who Fury has been heavily praising in the media.

Within hours of Richmond’s correspondence, BT moved to distance themselves from the fight.

SKY SPORTS SILENT

Sky Sports, who deal directly with Kinahan through Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn – according to Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, are yet acknowledged the pleas.

BT’s statement on the matter, read: “BT Sport is not currently involved in the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua negotiations.

“Our broadcast agreement for the fights of Tyson Fury is exclusive with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. We have had no dealings with MTK or any of their representatives for this fight.

“BT reviews all sports rights and broadcast deals with the appropriate levels of responsibility and scrutiny before deciding on a course of action.

"We cannot comment further on a potential fight. Which to the best of our knowledge is not confirmed. And which has not been offered to us."







Should the Irish politician’s warnings be heeded, it could be a massive blow to all involved in trying to make Fury vs Joshua a reality.

Sky Sports and their Head of Boxing Adam Smith have been questioned heavily on social media. This is due to their lack of coverage on the matter.

Several articles written since have ignored Kinahan’s involvement.

A saga featuring Fury and Joshua is being eyed for two fights. Possibly one in 2021 and one in 2022.

Talks remain ongoing.

