Mariusz Wach scores unanimous decision win over Kevin Johnson

Former world title challenger Mariusz Wach won his native Polish international heavyweight title, defeating American Kevin Johnson by unanimous decision on Friday.

It was a very special event held in Konary, Poland, and organized by Wach Boxing Team. The safety protocol was created by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Medical Committee was used.

The evening marked the return of boxing to Europe and had good local talent in the ring.

Wach, a Heavyweight veteran with an interesting record, defeated Johnson with the judges’ scores: 98-92, 99-91, and 97-93.

The WBA safety protocol was created by a group of specialists. The president of the organization, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, was the driving force behind it.

The idea is that promoters and commissions around the world have a guide on how to perform boxing safely in times of Covid-19. That the protocol is adapted to the measures of local authorities to work hand in hand and bring the discipline back.

The WBA sent several kits for everyone involved in the event and provided the necessary support.

The implementation of the protocol will keep on improving to promote the health of the fighters and all those who work in the boxing cards.







