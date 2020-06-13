Two opponents named who Manny Pacquiao should fight instead of GGG

📸 Esther Lin

Top Rank boss Bob Arum believes former fighter Manny Pacquiao should remain at welterweight as his career begins to wind down.

Eyebrow-raising reports the Filipino Senator was considering a move up in weight to battle Gennadiy Golovkin surfaced earlier this week.

It was suggested a possible catchweight around the super-welterweight limit could be possible. Arum doesn’t believe it’s the right move for Pacquiao.

“I know Golovkin appears to be over the hill, but it’s a fight that could be very dangerous for Pacquiao,” Arum said, according to The Daily Mail. “He isn’t even a welterweight really let alone a middleweight.

“His best fighting weight is 140, at 147 I think he’s pretty much outsized by all the good welterweights.”

MANNY PACQUIAO OPPONENTS

On who would be the best opponents for the ‘Pacman’ once he does get back to action, Arum added: “I know he fought Keith Thurman, who had lost his desire to fight and had been out so long. But he would have a real test against Terence Crawford or Errol Spence, guys like that.

“Maybe he could beat them, I don’t know. He thinks he can, but to go up any higher would be silly.”

Pacquiao faces up to eighteen months out of action due to the coronavirus outbreak. Having fans at his bouts, like several top prizefighters, is a must.

Alongside Spence and Crawford, the likes of Mikey and Danny Garcia, plus Amir Khan have been mentioned for the eight-weight ruler.

As the world begins to slowly get back to normal, an announcement on Pacquiao’s future is expected by the end of the summer.







GGG FUTURE

For Golovkin, time is fast running out for the Kazakh puncher to nail down a blockbuster event. Canelo Alvarez certainly seems to be distancing himself from a third meeting after one draw and one win over ‘GGG’.

An IBF mandatory is likely to be next. Then, in 2021 Golovkin has eyes on earning the keep of a big-money contract with DAZN.

Billy Joe Saunders, Demetrius Andrade, and many others are potentially on the table. At present, Canelo remains a slight possibility for May 1 of next year in Las Vegas.