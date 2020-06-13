Tyson Fury believes he can earn 1,000 times more than Floyd Mayweather

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury believes his United Kingdom promoter can land a contract worth a million, million – a thousand times more than Floyd Mayweather.

Over the last decade, Mayweather earned a whopping $915 million, according to Forbes. Total earnings for his career top a billion dollars.

Fury says he can earn one thousand times that as boxing’s first trillion-dollar man.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion of the World poured praise on Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. He declared him his ‘magic man’.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions’ Lockdown Lowdown, ‘The Gypsy King’ smiled when asked about Warren’s insistence that Fury could be awarded a trillion-dollar contract and “be worth every penny”.

Unsurprisingly, Tyson said the prospect “sounds good.”

“If any promoter out there can make it happen it’s the magic man. Frank brought me back from the absolute depths.

“He told me what he was going to do and he delivered. For that, he has to be a magician.”

It is two years ago this week that Tyson’s comeback fight against Sefer Seferi sparked one of the greatest comeback stories in sporting history.

It’s clear the big man credits Frank Warren with his rise back to the top of world boxing.

In the two years since then, Tyson has gone on to conquer the world and become WBC World Champion. He dethroned Deontay Wilder in February of this year.

Promoter Warren has previously spoken of his pride at guiding Fury back to the top of the mountain. Fury is clear that the two “work well together.”







FLOYD MAYWEATHER MONEY

Next up for Fury is a trilogy fight with fierce rival Wilder, before attention will undoubtedly turn to a super showdown with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

If that run of mega fights is worthy of a trillion-dollar contract then Tyson is more than willing to cash those cheques. But it is clear that money is not the be-all and end-all.

Furthermore, if he does take home that highly unlikely amount, Floyd Mayweather’s mega-earnings would look like a mere pittance in comparison.

“I know for a true fact that no matter what money you earn, it’ll never make you happy.”

“Money and material assets don’t make an individual happy. Happiness is found within your own self,” Fury concluded.

Fury was speaking to Dev Sahni on ‘Lockdown Lowdown’. The full interview can be seen here.