Andre Ward downplays career of ‘unathletic overachiever’ Carl Froch

Mark Robinson

Andre Ward has reignited his post-fight feud with Carl Froch after branding the Briton ‘unathletic’ and ‘an overachiever’ during his high-profile career.

The ‘S.O.G’, who was pound for pound number one briefly when defeating Sergey Kovalev, fought and beat Froch in the Showtime Super Six Final.

Never really seeing eye-to-eye during or after their battle, Ward has now reopened old wounds when assessing Froch as a competitor.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Toe 2 Toe podcast, Ward said: “I’m going to give him some ammunition. I’m going to give him something to talk about you know over the next couple of weeks.

“The thing about Carl Froch, and I always respected about him, is his competitiveness, because he’s not really athletic.

“He’s an overachiever. You look at him and just the way he fights, there’s nothing that jumps out at you that says, ‘wow, that’s a great fighter.’

“But his work ethic, his attention to detail. I know he used to keep binders full of his every workout that he did.

ANDRE WARD

“He was tough. He could take a shot, so he had other qualities that were intangible that you couldn’t really see.

“I think he was an overachiever. But for me, he got hit too much.

“He took too much punishment. A lot of his big fights could have easily have gone the other way, even the fight with Jermain Taylor.

“If Jermain Taylor didn’t fade and was in better shape, he would have never lost that fight. I think he’s up there, but I don’t think he’s the top dog, not at all,” he added.







WEMBLEY

Froch struggled to set the UK market alight until linking up with Eddie Hearn in his early Matchroom days.

Hearn helped Froch turn the tide of support, culminating in ‘The Cobra’ defeating George Groves in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Since retiring, Froch has been a commentator on Sky Sports but regularly hits the headlines for his honesty.