WBC News: Carl Frampton VADA tested, Ryan Garcia return, Berchelt vs Valdez

📸 Chris Roberts

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) has resumed its anti-doping testing activities in connection to the WBC Clean Boxing Program (CBP).

VADA temporarily suspended its activities due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, but it`s already working with a sample collection protocol involving strict security procedures.

VADA, as part of the Clean Boxing Program, tested Northern Irish fighter Carl Frampton, who is training in Manchester, United Kingdom, with a view to returning to the ring as soon as possible.

RYAN GARCIA

Promoter Golden Boy Promotions could present a card next July 4 with WBC Lightweight Silver Champion Ryan Garcia, topping it, most likely at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Eric Gómez, director of Golden Boy Promotions, commented that his rival will be someone of quality that allows Ryan to demonstrate that he is ready for greater challenges.

“We are working with DAZN, we want to return on July 4. There are some few remaining details to do this card, obviously, without an audience, due to the coronavirus. It is a new world, the most important thing for us is that all the participants are well, that it is a healthy place, that no one gets infected with the virus. But I am almost sure that we will go on July 4th at Fantasy Springs Casino, because there the Commission has already accepted, it is a small arena and the hotel is near”, commented Eric.

He also pointed out that the protocols are expensive, since it is not just about the tests, but that many people will have to be isolated, including the fighters, their teams, the people of the commission, the Golden Boy, DAZN employees, “It will be expensive and it will not be easy, but the important thing is that boxing is going to return and it is what we want. People are hungry to see boxing.”

BERCHELT vs VALDEZ

The match between World Boxing Council super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacran” Bertchel and Oscar Valdez is one of the most anticipated bouts in the return of world boxing.

Although no date is scheduled for this match, it is expected to take place this year.

“I have always wanted to win the WBC Green and Gold belt, and now may be the opportunity. It`ll be a tough fight, but I am confident in my ability and my team to win,” said Valdez.

“Fights between Mexicans are always wars. I hope the fight against Oscar Valdéz can happen this year, ”said Berchelt.

Boxing activity could return to Mexico in late June, on a close doors card presented by Zanfer and starring by Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete.

Valdez is likely to have a fight as well as a warm up for “Alacrán.”

Berchelt, 28, with a 37-1 record with 33 knockouts, has made six defenses of the title he won against another Mexican, Francisco Vargas, in January 2017, and is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished fighters today .

Valdez (27-0, 21 knockouts), 29, rose to the super featherweight division in 2019 after a solid 126-pound campaign.