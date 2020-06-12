Mariusz Wach vs Kevin Johnson TV broadcast information for heavyweight bout

Boxing World Weekly, the flagship weekly boxing television series and YouTube channel produced by Boxcaster Inc., is pleased to announce that on Friday, June 12, 2020, it will stream promoter Agon Sports’ live boxing event from Berlin, Germany to audiences across the United States and Canada.

The telecast, which begins at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT, will feature a total of five bouts, authentic German commentary – no English commentary on this one, but rest assured we are working on it for the next one! – and will be available for North American fight fans to watch on Boxing World Weekly’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/BoxingWorldWeekly) for free.

As the June 12 event is one of the first live Boxing events available since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all live sporting events – and the first televised professional Boxing event to be streamed/televised from Europe since March – Boxing World Weekly is thrilled to collaborate with Agon Sports to help bring Boxing back to the masses!

The event is headlined by slick super welterweight world title contender, Jack Culcay (27-4, 13 KO), who will defend his WBO international belt against Howard Cospolite (18-7, 6 KO). In the co-main event, undefeated rising prospect Bjoern Schicke (16-0, 7 KO) will vie for the EBU European Middleweight Title against Marten Arsumanjan (9-1, 4 KO). Several promising prospects such as Artur Mann (16-1, 8 KO), Jama Saidi (16-1, 7 KO) and Vincenzo Gualtieri (14-0, 7 KO) will round out the excellent event.

Rejoice, fight fans. BOXING IS BACK, live from Europe.

The stream will begin at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT and can be found on Boxing World Weekly’s YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/BoxingWorldWeekly