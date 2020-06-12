BT Sport take step back from Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua talks

BT Sport

BT Sport has made a statement distancing themselves from negotiations to make an undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua a reality.

Following on from Frank Warren and Bob Arum confirming they have left discussions with Eddie Hearn and Fury’s advisor Daniel Kinahan, BT Sport has stated they will review any offer to broadcast the bout on their network.

Warren’s Queensberry Promotions had previously said: “We can confirm negotiations have taken place between Eddie Hearn and Tyson’s adviser Daniel Kinahan.

“Both Queensberry and Top Rank, as Tyson’s exclusive promoters, and MTK Global, his management team, agreed that this would be the best way forward due to the existing relationship between Eddie and Daniel.”

Since then, Irish Government figures have flagged the involvement of Kinahan, who is acting as the deal-broker for Tyson Fury.

Kinahan has been accused of being involved in high-profile crime by several media sources in his home country of Ireland.

In what seems a direct reaction to the negative press, BT Sport said the following through a spokesperson.

“BT Sport is not currently involved in the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua negotiations.

“Our broadcast agreement for the fights of Tyson Fury. It is exclusive with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

“We have had no dealings with MTK or any of their representatives for this fight.

“BT reviews all sports rights and broadcast deals with the appropriate levels of responsibility and scrutiny before deciding on a course of action.

“We cannot comment further on a potential fight. Which to the best of our knowledge is not confirmed. And which has not been offered to us.”







Fury is facing a media backlash despite standing on the verge of landing the biggest British boxing payday in the history of the sport.

A two-fight deal with Joshua could be worth up to and over £100 million to both fighters.

Deontay Wilder has to be dealt with first of all for Fury. Whilst Joshua has two mandatories in Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk.

