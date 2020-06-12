Racism storm as Gazzetta dello Sport mistake Anthony Joshua for rival

Matchroom Boxing

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport is at the center of a racism storm on social media after mistaking Anthony Joshua for one of his rivals.

Fans reacted in their droves as Joshua was mixed up with Michael Hunter in what some are attempting to label as discrimination.

Joshua and Hunter are team-mates at Matchroom Boxing, with the latter even finding the funny side of the printed version of the paper.

“A.J looking sharp in this Italian newspaper,” said Hunter.

Despite taking it all in jest, some supporters of both Hunter and Joshua were not happy with the error.

Italy has a long history of racial problems involving sport. Therefore, accusations soon began to fly.

“I remember when they did the same type of thing to Stormzy and Lukaku,” said one.

Another added: “At this current time as well to make that mistake is unbelievable! Let’s hope somebody sends you his paycheque as well!”

A third said: “I’m Italian. I’m ashamed of this.”

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Others stated: “Typical Italian mentality. Probably did it on purpose.” And, “How can you get that wrong with the current racism issues going on in this world, shocking!

“Racism from Italy in sport. You don’t say!”

There was one who defended the paper as simply making a genuine mistake.

“The chances are the picture editor doesn’t know much about the sport, or perhaps just boxing.

“This happens all the time with black, white, Latino, anyone. One person makes a mistake on a pic caption and then the next one down the line wouldn’t know AJ from Messi.”







