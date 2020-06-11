Eddie Hearn gives no guarantees of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua in UK

JD Sports

Eddie Hearn says there’s no guarantee Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua will be staged in the United Kingdom, as hoped for by British fans.

The UK boxing contingent, which includes former world champion and legend Ricky Hatton, are all on board with the unification contest staying at home.

But discussing a 50-50 agreement recently, Hearn would not be drawn on reports the Middle East is the early frontrunner to host.

“There are discussions with various sites,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight.

“But it is the world heavyweight championship. There will be all sorts of offers from across the world. There have been already.

“The venue is another obstacle to overcome.”

On when talks are set to get more serious, Hearn added: “We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.

“We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021.

“Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward and agreed to by both parties. There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger. There will never be a bigger fight in our generation.

“Two guys. Very different. Who fight differently. Both have experienced different things, and have come back from adversity.”







TYSON FURY vs ANTHONY JOSHUA – UK

Fury vs Joshua has already been linked to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A bookmaker has already installed the newly-built arena as the favorite.

At present, Wembley Stadium seems ideal all around in order to keep the spike in interest, which is mainly in the UK anyway, from waning before a punch is thrown.

Taking the fight outside those lines would only be a monetary move and of no benefit to British fans. They simply see it as their right to be present at such a blockbuster event.