Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte clash opens up following Fury vs AJ deal

A WBC interim heavyweight title clash between Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte has opened up following an agreement between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Wilder and Whyte, linked to a fight for some time, could now clash in 2021 following a two-fight deal between Fury and AJ.

It all depends on how the Fury vs Wilder trilogy goes down later this year. And once the current pandemic conditions allow fans back into arenas.

Should Fury defeat Wilder for the second time, potentially in December, that puts Joshua firmly in the frame for a summer blockbuster undisputed unification.

But where does that leave Wilder? – Well, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has a high standing with the WBC. He’ll certainly be able to lobby for an immediate shot at the interim title.

That is currently held by Whyte. This means Wilder vs Whyte could be ordered by the World Boxing Council whilst Fury vs Joshua plays out.

The winner of Wilder vs Whyte would then become the new mandate for the eventual victor who emerges undisputed from the Fury vs Joshua saga.

Judging by Whyte’s recent comments on Wilder, any battle would spark instant interest from the fans.

In an interview with Sirius XM on a yet-to-be-released edition of ‘The AK and Barak Show’ handed to WBN, Whyte didn’t hold back on the American.

He compared Wilder to a well-known cartoon character following his farcical ring entrance against Fury last February.

DEONTAY WILDER SUIT

“Look at it this way, have you watched ninja turtles before? Do you know Shredder? – He fought Splinter and the four turtles and they defeated him. He was in the same costume as Deontay Wilder and he didn’t complain,” pointed out Whyte.

“How can he (Deontay Wilder) be over 200 pounds and complaining about his outfit? When I fought Rivas it was over 50 pounds and my legs didn’t feel tired when I went to the ring.

“I have been known to wear heavy costumes with Swarovski crystals in so it’s all rubbish.

“I saw in an interview he said I train in a 50-pound weight vest so that when I fight bigger guys it won’t affect me. “There are videos of him running around with a 40, 50-pound weight vest on.”

To get himself back into contention, Deontay Wilder may even be willing to face Whyte on UK soil.

