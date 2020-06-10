No mention of Dillian Whyte as Tyson Fury confirms Anthony Joshua deal

WBC

Tyson Fury made no mention of a mandatory with Dillian Whyte when confirming his UK super-fight with Anthony Joshua for 2021.

‘The Gypsy King’ has agreed on a 50-50 split to face Brit rival Joshua in two bouts over the next eighteen months.

Firstly, Deontay Wilder has to be dealt with through a contracted third contest. For Joshua, the unified ruler has a mandatory clash with Kubrat Pulev beforehand.

As AJ prepares to deal with his organizational stipulation against the number one contender with the IBF, Fury is seemingly bypassing the very notion of a fight with World Boxing Council mandatory Dillian Whyte.

‘The BodySnatcher’ has been at the top of the rankings for some time. He won the interim version over the summer of 2019.

Patiently waiting for his turn, Whyte could now miss out until at least 2022.

The WBC had penciled in February 2021 for Whyte’s long-awaited chance. Although with the coronavirus outbreak, it’s almost certain that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will allow Fury some grace.

That could mean Joshua is tackled in mid-2021 before Whyte at the end of that year. Then, a return with AJ could be set up for the summer of 2022.

TYSON FURY vs WHYTE

Still, a lot to be addressed, which Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn has vowed to clear up.

“The point of Fury, Joshua, and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021,” Hearn told Sky Sports News.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us.

“The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence,” added the Matchroom Boss.







Speculation has already been mounting that Hearn will lobby for Fury to become WBC Franchise Champion in order for Whyte to be handed at least a shot at the regular WBC crown.

But will a challenge for the second-rate strap be of any interest to Whyte? – All will be revealed in the near future.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay