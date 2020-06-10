International Boxing Federation release video of 2020 Awards for 2019 winners

During the IBF Annual Convention, we host our Awards Dinner to honor our award recipients from the previous year.
Prior to Covid-19 becoming a pandemic and basically shutting down the world to slow the spread, we had already chosen our award recipients for 2019.
We had to abruptly stop our plans in progress for the convention and eventually reschedule it for next year.
However, we felt that we could still honor our award recipients for 2019, give them the recognition they deserve and bring one of the most anticipated moments of our annual convention into everyone’s home.
Watch the first IBF Video Awards Ceremony!
IBF Award recipients for 2019
Jersey Joe Walcott – Errol Spence, Jr.
The Jersey Joe Walcott award is the highest honor awarded to a male boxer by the IBF for his accomplishments in the ring. Spence won his IBF World Welterweight tile in May 2017 and has defended his title successfully four times since then.
Female Fighter of the Year – Katie Taylor
Katie Taylor became the IBF Lightweight Female World Champion in April of 2018 beating Victoria Bustos for the title. Taylor has defended her IBF title 5 times since then and is being recognized for her achievements as an IBF Champion.
3 or More Successful Defenses – Recipients are awarded an IBF Champion Ring
Artur Beterbiev
Marie-Eve DiCaire
Moruti Mthlane
Claressa Shields
Josh Warrington
Fight of the Year
IBF– Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire
Female – Katie Taylor vs. Delphine Persoon
Intercontinental – Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz
USBA – Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno
International – Daniele Scardina vs. Ilias Achergui
Continental Africa – Phila Mpontshana VS. Khanyile Bulana
Pan Pacific/Asia Oceania – Brock Jarvis vs. Ernesto Saulong
Most Active Promoter
IBF – Top Rank
Female – Matchroom Boxing & Group Yvon Michel
USBA – Top Rank & DiBella Entertainment
International – OPI Since 82
Pan Pacific – Jimmy’s Boxing
Continental Africa – Rumble Africa Boxing Promotions
Australasian – Ace Boxing