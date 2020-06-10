50 Cent fails to trigger Floyd Mayweather despite viral sucker-punch

@floydmayweather

Former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather has brushed off a low-blow from ex-friend, boxing promoter and rapper 50 Cent by remaining dignified with his silence.

Mayweather was battered by an ugly tweet posted by the ‘In Da Club’ star, whose real name is Curtis Jackson.

The post when viral with millions of people viewing and sharing what was a horrid blast in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by a police officer.

‘Money’ was pictured with a t-shirt containing the words ‘I Can’t Breathe’. In a slant at jokes surrounding Mayweather’s ability to read, which really has never been in question, 50 Cent laughed at how the phrase was misspelled.

Previously, Mayweather would fire back. But in the week where the late Floyd’s funerals have been taking place, Mayweather kept himself to himself.

The five-weight world champion gave the family of Floyd an $88,500 check in order to cover all costs from the services. They included a ‘Promethean’ 24-Carat Gold-Plated coffin, costing around $30,000.

Floyd’s casket remained closed throughout the funerals as hundreds mourned his death at the hands of office Derek Chauvin.

As for 50 Cent, criticism of his sense of humor was swift. It included welterweight boxer Yordenis Ugas, among others.

Ugas gave 50 Cent a piece of his mind, whilst many fans agreed with those sentiments.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER SUPPORT

“Curtis needs to get a life …he will never have the money FLOYD HAS or be in the HISTORY books of Boxing forever Floyd is an ICON ..and Curtis… is well Curtis,” said one.

Another added: “50 Cent’s needs to get his head out of his butt. Mayweather should challenge 50 to a fight to shut his mouth.”

A third read: “He’s at least paying for George Floyd’s funeral and supporting the cause. What have you been up to lately, fam?”

Any chance of the pair reconciling is certainly far from close. It’s been eight years since they held a solid friendship.