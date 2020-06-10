Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undisputed double closer – Eddie Hearn

📸 Mikey Williams / Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have both agreed on a split for a UK-super-fight double, according to Eddie Hearn.

The bouts will happen whenever they can manage to squeeze them in during organization stipulations and the current COVID-19 crisis.

Joshua’s promoter has followed Fury’s handler Frank Warren in stating the split (50-50 down the middle) is ratified on both sides.

After another round of talks, Fury and Joshua have moved a slight step closer to making British fans’ dreams come true.

“We’re making great progress,” Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates.

“It’s fair to say (both fighters) are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’ve been talking to (Fury’s manager) MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal are approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well.

“We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle. Both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.”







Hearn did mention the Dillian Whyte mandatory situation and said it was ‘due before this fight’. But may try to persuade ‘The BodySnatcher’ to lobby the World Boxing Council to make Fury the Franchise Champion.

If that becomes reality, Whyte could face the next contender in line for the vacant belt or even be handed the strap outright.

Alexander Povetkin is already due to meet Whyte sometime over the summer. It remains to be seen whether the WBC would approve it for a vacated title.

Fury becoming Franchise Champion then places him in the same bracket as Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko as a permanent WBC title-holder forever.

As for Joshua, he certainly has to take care of Kubrat Pulev and hope Fury does a similar job on Deontay Wilder in a trilogy fight to be arranged prior.