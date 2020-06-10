‘Shredder didn’t complain vs Turtles in same costume as Deontay Wilder!’

Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has again been ridiculed by rival Dillian Whyte in reference to the costume the American wore for the Tyson Fury rematch.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ headed to the ring to defend his WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand wearing an expensive outfit weighing around 40 pounds.

Wilder proceeded to lose badly when dropped numerous times by Fury. The previously undefeated knockout artist looked a shadow of his usual self.

Despite not mentioning the suit himself, a story broke in the aftermath contributing comments about the costume to Wilder.

Media ran with it, and soon after, the likes of Fury, Whyte, and others in the division latched on. It hasn’t gone away.

One again discussing the matter, this time in an interview with Sirius XM on a previously unseen edition of ‘The AK and Barak Show’ handed to WBN, Whyte didn’t hold back.

“Look at it this way, have you watched ninja turtles before? Do you know Shredder? – He fought Splinter and the four turtles and they defeated him. He was in the same costume as Deontay Wilder and he didn’t complain,” joked Whyte.

“How can he be over 200 pounds and complaining about his outfit? When I fought Rivas it was over 50 pounds and my legs didn’t feel tired when I went to the ring.

“I have been known to wear heavy costumes with Swarovski crystals in so it’s all rubbish.

“I saw in an interview he said I train in a 50-pound weight vest so that when I fight bigger guys it won’t affect me.

“There are videos of him running around with a 40, 50 pound weight vest on,” he added.







DEONTAY WILDER TRILOGY

Whyte missed out on facing Wilder despite holding the number one position at the time of the Fury loss. Fast forward four months and little has changed to the Briton.

This is not only because of coronavirus but down to the fact Wilder has a contracted third fight with ‘The Gypsy King’. Another long wait is on the horizon.

That’s unless Whyte can lobby for the WBC to make Fury their ‘Franchise Champion’ and bag a shot at the vacate green and gold belt for himself.

WBC chiefs have already elevated Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko to such positions.

