Frank Warren, Bob Arum rule out dealing with Eddie Hearn on Fury vs AJ

Mike Williams / Stacey Verbeek

Tyson Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren has revealed the stance taken in conjunction with Bob Arum on Eddie Hearn following comments made in the media by the Matchroom boss on Wednesday.

The Queensberry Promotions boss, alongside Fury’s US handler at Top Rank, ruled out any direct dealings with the Essex man.

Hearn made a statement on Anthony Joshua vs Fury, outlining details already in the public domain. Nothing new was stated. This is despite lengthy Hearn discussions on an agreement between Fury and AJ.

This has lead to Warren releasing clarification on the fact Fury’s advisor – alone, will handle talks with Hearn.

“Queensberry Promotions and MTK Global have seen today’s commentary in relation to a potential unification fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua,” said Warren’s team.

“We can confirm negotiations have taken place between Eddie Hearn and Tyson’s adviser Daniel Kinahan.

“Both Queensberry and Top Rank, as Tyson’s exclusive promoters, and MTK Global, his management team, agreed that this would be the best way forward due to the existing relationship between Eddie and Daniel.

“As with all previous statements, Queensberry, Top Rank, and MTK are committed to working with all parties to get this fight over the line.

Official statement regarding Tyson Fury/Anthony Joshua talks 📝 pic.twitter.com/cUrtZaA7b7 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 10, 2020

FRANK WARREN AND BOB ARUM

“At this point, we can confirm no contracts have been signed between any of the concerned parties. Nor have any specifics been agreed regarding venues, dates, and numerous other key terms.

“Both sides do accept that any prospective fight will demand a 50/50 split. Both sides accept there will be a rematch.







“Obviously, we are keen to make the fight that British fans demand. We will continue negotiations in order to deliver Tyson his shot at becoming the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World.

“Things are going in the right direction. We couldn’t be happier that a potential mega-fight is within reach.”

Hearn has never been a favorite of Warren or Bob Arum. Both of whom have blasted the newly-turned 41-year-old on plenty of occasions.

In order to give the UK fans what they desire and an undisputed heavyweight saga into the bargain, Warren and Arum as a collective, have taken a step back from contact with Hearn on the matter.

Despite the frosty nature, Fury vs Joshua remains a step closer.