WBC vow ‘unconditional support’ for Alejandra Jimenez during suspension

WBC

The World Boxing Council released a statement on the situation regarding Alejandra Jimenez following a nine-month suspension for a doping fail.

WBC chiefs have vowed to take Jimenez hand in hand throughout the process of her return to big-time boxing.

Showing their full support for Alejandra ‘Tigre’ Jiménez, the WBC says she is a woman who has encountered great obstacles during her life. But it was precisely boxing that led her to be a winner.

They continued to state that she has a great history that motivates many to find meaning in life. To work to achieve their goals and dreams.

Alejandra, who was the first Mexican to become a world heavyweight champion, transformed her life and managed to shed parcels of weight to reach the super middleweight division.

On January 10 of this year, she defeated champion Franchon Cruz Dezurn in Texas.

Days later, the very unfortunate notification from VADA arrived indicating that one of the anti-doping tests carried out through the Clean Boxing Program had been positive.

The World Boxing Council will work with Alejandra directly to seek her absolute reintegration into boxing.

We have several success stories in which boxers’ careers have managed to rebound after a stumble. One of them is David “Bandera Roja” Benavidez.

The WBC worked intensively together with Benavidez and his team to return. Today, he is a proud world super-middleweight champion.







WBC PRESIDENT on ALEJANDRA JIMENEZ

“Alejandra is a very special person and she has the unconditional support of the World Boxing Council and the Sulaiman family,” commented Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the WBC.

“I trust her. I will personally be very aware of this process so that she will contest for the WBC world championship very soon.

“Alejandra is a person who has defeated adversity in her private life and in boxing. I am sure she will come out of this situation with her head held aloft.”