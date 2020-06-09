Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III in COVID-free New Zealand opens up

Phil Jay

Heavyweight super-fight Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III has another venue possibility after New Zealand announced the country was now coronavirus free.

Promoter Dean Lonergan, who recently stated he’d look into staging the fight in Australia on Christmas Day, has now brought NZ into the equation.

“It’s only yesterday the borders opened up,” Lonergan told Newshub. “I thought if we can do this in Australia, why couldn’t we do this in New Zealand?

“It’d be a great way to say to the world we’ve conquered this thing and here’s what we can do.”

Lonergan works closely with Top Rank boss and Fury’s US handler Bob Arum on all things down under. Arum himself is open to New Zealand making a bid.

“If that’s the case, and we get some financial support we would be prepared – I think – to come over to New Zealand and do that fight,” Arum pointed out. “It is certainly a big possibility.

“Your Prime Minister looks like she’s a very astute person doing a great job. Unfortunately, the people in my country elected a conman dunce,” he added in reference to President Donald Trump.

If successful, Eden Park would be the host. The venue holds over 60,000 people and would be a fitting arena to see Fury and Wilder lock horns again.

Chief Executive Nick Sauntner is fully onboard any attempt to bring the biggest saga in heavyweight boxing to the stadium.

“We’re super keen to look at the concept. Given what we’ve seen with COVID-19, this is the injection that’s needed back into the economy.”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

The pair met last February in Las Vegas. Fury scored a spectacular victory after dropping Deontay Wilder several times in the fight.

A contract was in already place for the trilogy. It gives Wilder the chance to even the score after devastatingly dropping Fury in their initial meeting.

Whether Australian, New Zealand, or the Middle East push for hosting duties, Las Vegas remains the favorite to land the third encounter once fans are allowed back into the MGM Grand Garden Arena.