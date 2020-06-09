Tommy Robinson attacks wrong guy in Anthony Joshua, remix goes viral

Phil Jay

Former EDL founder and British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson saw his rant on Anthony Joshua go viral on social media thanks to a cheeky remix.

Twitter user @AndyHa_ decided to take Robinson’s astonishing attacks on Joshua and pop band Little Mix for their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and add the Parklife track by Blur.

The result? – Almost two million views on Twitter alone.

Robinson’s words came after Joshua was criticized for reading out a speech that has since been taken by some as calling for a ‘boycott on white-owned shops’.

Part of the speech, taking place during a BLM protest in Watford, read: “We must not use a demonstration for selfish motives and turn it into rioting and looting. We need to be united in the non-violent demonstrations, show them where it hurts.

“Abstain from spending your money in their shops, and spend in economies that invest in black businesses. And that’s for all communities if you want to uplift yourself. Invest in your own businesses.

“We have to engage with the youth and put an end to black youth gang culture.

“This postcode war, how many houses do we own on that postcode we’re fighting for?

“Every life matters, 100 percent I agree with that.

“But that does include black lives and that’s why we’re here today.”

Obviously not happy with AJ standing up for what he believes in, Robinson aired his views through his own social media channels.

They were then taken and spun to the track to widespread sharing.

Since attacking Joshua, boxing fans have called for a response from the heavyweight champion. Many even joked that Eddie Hearn should set up an exhibition match to end the argument.

ANTHONY JOSHUA RESPONSE

He said: “If you think I’m a racist, go f*** yourself!

“If you watch the full video, the speech was passed around for someone to read. I took the lead.

“I personally spoke from the heart about the Watford community. Ideas of us personally investing seven figures to create unity and opportunities and adding change to the African/Caribbean community.

“Shops aren’t the issue here. Before you talk s***, you better boycott racism. “I said what I said and I will act to make change.”

Robinson has certainly picked a fight with the wrong guy.